UNITED STATES—Tuesday, November 5, is election day. While some have been waiting for this moment for four years, others still don’t know that the time is upon us. The next 24 hours will change history forever. By casting your ballot today, you will be taking part.

Some might consider voting in this election cycle, futile as they like neither candidate. When it comes down to it, that one is crass or the other has an annoying laugh, has nothing to do with the state of the country.

So many people checked themselves out of the news and politics altogether for months as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump both hit the campaign trail. The United States is currently on the brink of war. Who do we have that can talk to world leaders?

There are still hostages in Afghanistan. Immigrants are flooding over the border unvetted and unvaccinated, and it seems that no one is running our country.



If there were one deciding factor that brought you to the polls, what would it be? If you are an advocate for climate change, you may want to choose Kamala Harris as Harris did at one time, promise to pass a $93 Trillion climate change bill. She wasn’t one to have a platform, but climate change, open borders, and abortion were topics of choice for the Biden-Harris Administration.



Harris has often spoken on the topic of having access to free medical care being a human right, not reserved for only U.S. citizens.

Tim Walz advocated for transexual rights for years as Governor of Minnesota. This free medical care would include gender-affirming surgeries to physically change one’s biological gender. If you are not comfortable with this, you may want to vote for Donald J. Trump and JD Vance.

Trump-Vance would not allow this or children choosing to change their gender without parental consent. Men competing in women’s sports is also out on the Trump-Vance ticket.



Trump and Vance have been very open about their platform. Close the border. Allow immigrants to come to the U.S. who are properly vetted to lessen the flow of criminals crossing the border to commit crimes in the United States. They have also promised to lower taxes and no more paying taxes on tips.



Life has become the number one topic for many with the economy becoming the second most talked about issue. Gasoline is currently about $1.00 more a gallon than it was four years ago. Trump promises to bring oil production back to the U.S. lessening the cost at the pump.



People are scared of the tariffs Trump promises to impose. He’s not imposing them on U.S. citizens, he’s imposing them on other countries trading with the U.S.



Science has proven that life begins at conception. Whether one wants to acknowledge that or not is up to them. During his last term, President Trump gave the issue of abortion back to the states. If the people of that state don’t want it, they can vote it out, and visa-versa.



You may say, I don’t care. It’s a private issue and if I never hear about it, it will be too soon. The pro-life issue is hitting California hard right now. Governor Newsom has made the Golden State a sanctuary state for abortion. Beverly Hills is opening a new facility for these reproductive rights. It’s an abortion clinic folks.



Let’s not be ignorant about the issue here. Some believe it’s not possible to have an abortion at any time during a pregnancy and after, but it is. Look up partial-birth abortion.



This is when the mother essentially gives birth, and when the head of the infant is coming through the birth canal, the abortionist uses scissors at the brain stem. This is a fully formed infant in the womb. If the infant has come through the womb, it is no longer an abortion, hence its name, partial-birth abortion. Nurses have lost their jobs for refusing to set aside infants born during an abortion.



Scientists have proven he/she is capable of feeling pain once the heart begins beating which is approximately 18 days after conception. This causes the infant extreme pain. This is what the fight is about. Abortion at any time for any reason includes this.



If you are not comfortable with this, you may want to vote for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.



If none of this matters to you at all, and the bottom line is that all you care about is how this election will affect your pocketbook, go to the grocery store, and fill up with gas before you go vote. The prices reflect the Administration that has been in office for nearly 3 years and 10 months. Vote accordingly, hope that others do the same, and live with the outcome of the election.