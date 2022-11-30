WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood has annoucned the launch of a new and easy-to-remember toll-free phone number for its Block by Block Security Ambassadors Program: (833) WEHO-BBB or (833) 934-6222. The hotline manages incoming calls 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week. While the phone number is voice-only at launch, a text function will be implemented in the future and will be announced. The hotline is part of the expansion of the City’s Block by Block Security Ambassadors program, which has a direct positive impact on safety and neighborhood livability.

The city reported in recent weeks, West Hollywood implemented four Block by Block kiosk locations throughout the region, which are staffed by Security Ambassadors. The Block by Block program added personnel, as well; there are now approximately 85 Security Ambassadors in West Hollywood. The addition of the new toll-free hotline will assist community members and visitors alike with a convenient way to get support regarding non-emergency and non-violent safety concerns by providing a direct point of contact to Security Ambassadors.

The Block by Block Security Ambassadors program is focused on safety, but offers hospitality with an accessible presence where people shop, socialize, and enjoy recreation. Security Ambassadors at kiosks assist community members and visitors and, in emergencies, work in partnership with law enforcement personnel from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

Security Ambassadors work regularly to:

Maintain uniformed foot and bicycle patrols throughout all City neighborhoods, including a new program expansion into residential neighborhoods;

Provide in-person responses 24/7 to non-emergency and non-violent calls for service; support is available by phone at (833) WEHO-BBB or (833) 934-6222. For community members who prefer to communicate by text, a text-or-voice option is provided at (323) 821-8604;

Conduct safety escorts for residents, businesses, and visitors; and

Offer helpful guidance to community members and visitors about City information, directions, parking, and more.

West Hollywood partners with Block by Block on its Security Ambassadors program has a direct positive impact on safety and neighborhood livability. It was first established in 2013, the West Hollywood Block by Block Security Ambassadors provide a highly visible uniformed presence at the street level and leverage the effectiveness of local law enforcement by working in collaboration with personnel from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

In addition to supplemental safety services, Block by Block Security Ambassadors get to know West Hollywood’s neighborhoods and assist in providing an extra level of hospitality to businesses, residents, and visitors and help to address and respond to quality-of-life concerns in the community. Security Ambassadors receive trainings on topics such as active shooters, cultural diversity and sensitivity, administration of Narcan to treat narcotic overdose, mental health first aid, sexual harassment, emergency/disaster preparedness, and more. For additional information visit www.weho.org/bbb.

West Hollywood contracts with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement and the Los Angeles County Fire Department for fire protection. The City’s Neighborhood & Business Safety Division oversees code enforcement.

For additional details visit www.weho.org/publicsafety. For anyone with public safety concerns they can reach out to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station 24/7 at (310) 855-8850. In an emergency, always call 911. For concerns about the safety and well-being of community members experiencing homelessness call the City’s Homeless Concern Line at (323) 848-6590.

For more details contact West Hollywood Director of Community Safety Danny Rivas at (323) 848-6424 or drivas@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.