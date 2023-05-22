LAS VEGAS, NV—It was reported on Monday, May 22 by Sports Illustrated that Tom Brady and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis have agreed to a deal that will make the 7-time Super Bowl champ a minority owner of the franchise pending approval by the NFL. The Patriots veteran agreed to call games for Fox starting in 2024.

Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots winning six Super Bowls. He then spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning one Super Bowl.

The University Of Michigan graduate was the 199th pick in the 2000 draft going in the 6th round. He won the Super Bowl MVP five times and the overall NFL MVP three times.

The 45 year-old has 7,753 NFL completions, 89,214 passing yards and 649 passing touchdowns. He is ranked number 1 of all time in all those categories.

He has appeared on the TV shows “Family Guy,” “The Simpsons” and “Entourage” as himself. He also had cameos in the films “Stuck on You,” “Ted 2,” “Entourage” and “80 For Brady.”

Brady has three children. His first born is with his actress Bridget Moynahan. He has two children with his former wife Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen. Brady and Bündchen were married from 2009 to 2022.

The former quarterback is also a minority owner in the WNBA franchise The Las Vegas Aces.

Head Coach of the Raiders, Josh McDaniels is a former understudy to long-time Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 31, is also a former Patriot.