CELEBRITY—Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced on Twitter Wednesday, March 11 that they both tested positive for Coronavirus during their stay in Australia.

Hanks and his wife Rita were in Australia doing pre-production work on a film about Elvis Presley when the two began experiencing symptoms associated with the COVID-19 disease. Hanks explained in a tweet, “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.” He said that he and his wife will “keep the world posted and updated.”

According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 120 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Australia and three confirmed deaths. Over 125,000 cases have been reported worldwide. More than 4,600 people have died.

The couple who have been married since 1988 will have to be tested, observed and isolated until health officials say otherwise.

It is unknown if Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are the first celebrities to be diagnosed with Coronavirus. A tweet was sent out claiming that Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliff was the first celebrity to contract the virus. Radcliff refuted the claims and the account that sent out the initial tweet was found to be fake.

The Warner Bros untitled Elvis Presley film Hanks was working in is scheduled to be release in October 1, 2021. Hanks was recently awarded the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes and earned his sixth Oscar nomination for his performance as Mister Rodgers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Hanks latest film Greyhound is set to debut Father’s Day weekend.