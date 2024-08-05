PACIFIC PALISADES—TMZ first reported on Monday, August 5, that the Los Angeles home of actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson was recently burglarized.

The property of the actors was broken into several weeks ago, and they become the latest celebrities targeted by what authorities suspect a burglary crew targeting homes of celebrities in Los Angeles.

The suspects broke into a guest home on the property by breaking a window. Hanks and Wilson were not home at the time of the incident. According to reports, the burglaries did not gain access to the main property of the home.

An estimate of valuables taken have not been disclosed to the public. No details on the suspects have been disclosed to the public. The couple has become the latest celebrities to have their home burglarized in recent weeks that include “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland, Marlon Wayans, Bhad Bhabie and former NBA player Patrick Patterson to name a few.

Wilson and Hanks share two children together, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks. Hanks has been nominated for a total of 6 Academy Awards, and is a two-winner for Best Actor winning in 1993 for “Philadelphia” and 1994 for “Forrest Gump.” He was also nominated for Oscars for his performances in “Cast Away,” “Big,” “Saving Private Ryan” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”