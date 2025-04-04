UNITED STATES—I was recently looked at my credit card statement and I had to do a double take. I didn’t realize how many streaming services I was paying for. You sign up and then like a thief in the night you completely forget about it. I had a few streaming services, where I wasn’t really watching at all, so I got rid of them. Yeah, I’m saving some money by getting rid of those streaming services, I just hate the moment you get rid of that streamer, they suddenly have content that you want to watch.

Trust me, it happens like clockwork all the freaking time. With that said, there are just too many streaming options out there. I mean MAX, Peacock, Starz, Showtime, MGM+, Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, AMC+, BET+, every single network seems to have its own freaking streamer, and I hate it. Before the pandemic or right around the start of it, the costs of streaming were beyond affordable. You weren’t spending more than $10 for a vast majority of the streamers, hell some were between $3 to $4 per month if not less.

Now, I don’t even want to get into it, it is so ridiculous that the costs are just as high as having Cable, which is why I still have it, and I recently re-negotiated my plan, and I have lowered it, and I’m happy with the price. It is NOT great, but it is cheaper than what I was previously paying so that pleases me. However, with many Cable providers, you’re paying more for those premium channels or certain networks versus if you were to just purchase the streamer or premium channel directly with that company.

Yes, it totally makes you reassess things. In addition, are you truly watching all those streaming services that you have. Guess what? You are not, and as a result you are throwing money in the trash, and you don’t even know it. You pay monthly for a service that you may watch, one, maybe two to three times a month, guess what it’s not worth it. That is money you can be using for property taxes, the gas or light bill, cellphone, car expenses and so much more that are part of your daily life.

Corporations are just being greedy in 2025, every single time I turn around one of these streaming services is raising the price. My response, why? Am I getting more? In most cases you are not and this entire focus on ads or no ads, give me a break. We’ve been watching commercials all our lives. Guess what, if you’re watching live TV on broadcast television you’re going to see ads, and your life will be just fine. You will survive, it’s two-three minutes at best that gives you the opportunity to use the restroom, check and email, grab a bite to eat or to do something else.

I wish I would pay for no ads for a streaming service, I will slap my own self in the face because it’s just wasteful spending. However, I guess if you have the money to waste and spend then go ahead and do it. However, more Americans are realizing they must save money any way they can and getting rid of some streaming services over ones you actually watch is important.