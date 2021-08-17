UNITED STATES—The nature theme is one of the most popular in online slots. Games about buffaloes are one of the most striking examples. To start the game, you do not need to install additional software. All the user needs to do is press the “play for free” button and enjoy the spin of the reels in their favorite slot.

Buffalo Slots are adapted to play from any device. Now you can play not only from the computer. Use your smartphone or tablet for exciting leisure activities. Expand it to full-screen mode. The games work without the slightest lag.

BLAZIN BUFFALO SLOT MACHINE

Blazin Buffalo slot machine is a popular online slot game from rival. The Blazin Buffalo device combines all the parameters taken into account by users: volatility, return percentage, variance, and the frequency of bonus confluence. The virtual demo version will allow everyone to practice, play for free without registration, advertising and restrictions. If the virtual coins have ended, then it is enough to refresh the page to continue the game.

The percentage of return is 94.7%, which allows you to get a win even on the minimum amounts. The slot machine has 5 reels and 50 paylines. The plot is based on the symbols of the Wild West-prairies and buffaloes.

Wild-The Full Moon, replaces the other symbols for the winning combination, and the winnings, I note to you, from this combination are then also doubled. Scatter – Three cards with the signature Bonus. It should not appear on the active payline. As soon as a 3, 4, or 5 appears anywhere on the screen, you win 1, 3, or 20 credits in the bonus game. The bonus game starts with 3 scatter symbols in any position on the reels. In this game, three cards are shown, you need to find the one that has the head of a buffalo. The special symbol “Blazin Buffalo” with a bison in the center when 3, 4 or 5-and triggers the free spins option in the amount of 7, 15 or 50 free spins.

During these free games, you can win additional free spins with 3, 4 or 5 Blazin Buffalo symbols. Before you start the game, you must carefully read its rules. To be completely frank, reading the rules or reviews before a game is the surest tactic. This applies not only to playing slots, but also to online casinos themselves. To avoid any problems with the game, it is better to read the reviews on top online casinos first of all. After all, even the most famous brand may not have a convenient payment system for you.

BUFFALO BLITZ SLOT MACHINE

Buffalo Blitz is an online slot machine with six reels, which is rare in modern gambling. On the screen of the model, twenty-four images appear simultaneously, arranged according to the 6×4 scheme.

Buffalo Blitz slot machine is designed in the theme of wildlife, where the image of the main character is a buffalo. The developer Playtech has provided 4096 ways to win on all reels, a free game mode and free spins.

The slot design displays a variety of fauna in bright colors. The new slot machine has a contrast and graphics, thanks to which the landscape is shown-a mountainous area in the evening. To better convey the atmosphere, the color of individual details is highlighted: grass and sky.

All the symbols that are used in the game process can be seen in the paytable. To do this, the player must click on the Info button. Thirteen characters that the player will be able to observe on the playing field:

Precious Stone;

Picture with the inscription Free games;

Bison;

Lynx;

Raccoon;

Elk;

Bear;

Standard characters: A, K, Q, J, 10, 9.

The gem serves as a wild symbol. It replaces any symbol on the reels, except the scatter. Thus, the player has the opportunity to make a much larger number of prize combinations. The wild symbol appears on all reels except the first one.

The bison symbol can be placed sequentially on several cells of the reel. He is also the highest paid.

Three or more images with the inscription free games trigger free spins. The number of free spins depends on the number of symbols that triggered this mode.

Three scatters will trigger 8 free spins, four – 15, five – 25, and six – 100. Free spins can be restarted. Even two scatters will restart. They will trigger five free spins.

The volatility of this slot allows you to often get winning combinations. The winning amounts are approximately equal to the bet made.

BUFFALO SLOT

The Buffalo slot has a non-standard playing field: 5 reels, 4 rows of pictures and 50 paylines. In the center of the plot — wild animals. During the spins, images of a buffalo, an eagle, a lynx, a wolf, an elk, and card symbols appear.

The slot machine works according to the classical principles. The gaminator supports Scatter (starts a round with free spins) and Wild (substitutes for other images). Bonus levels and a themed round are not provided, but in the risk game you can increase your winnings by 2 times. Users will find a detailed description of the emulator in the “Help” menu.

Conclusion

The symbolism of wild nature is relevant in this selection of slots. All these slot machines can bring winnings at any time. Enjoy all the benefits of playing these slots. You will definitely like one of them.