Shin-Sen-Gumi

You don’t need to take a trip to Japan if you want to try tits national dishes. Shin-Sen-Gumi is a restaurant chain across the USA. One of its restaurants is located in the Little Tokyo district in LA. Delicious food and affordable prices make this place unique. Hakata ramen is the key dish and the reason why a lot of people dream of visiting this place. Finding the cheaper and taster ramen in LA isn’t possible; however, the range of dishes on the menu is huge, so be sure that you’ll want to try each one.

Me + Crepe

This underrated place is located in Pasadena and, for some reason, isn't popular among tourists and natives. Jianbing is the key dish served in this restaurant. It's traditional Chinese street food. This food is amazing for students who haven't a lot of money to buy several dishes in restaurants but want to eat something to have a full belly. It's thin bread or pancake, filled with vegetables, meat, eggs, and other products. If you or your friends are looking for a place to eat well and spend time, opt for Me+Crepe.

Buddy’s

If you adore the food and atmosphere of classical fast-food restaurants from the 1970s, Buddy is for you. The menu is so vast that it will suit the needs of even the pickiest person. Try hamburgers, soups, fried potatoes, salads, and other dishes that won't hit your wallet. Buddy's offers a lot of vegetarian options as well. This place is also good for students because it hosts private parties. You don't need to spend a lot of money to organize a B-day party because you can have it at Buddy.

Dino’s Chicken & Burgers

You must visit this place is you adore chicken. The number of dishes with this ingredient here is huge — grilled chicken, charbroiled chicken, chicken combo, and so on. Besides the grilled chicken, Dino’s Chicken & Burgers serve burritos, various dinner plates, sandwiches, and burgers. The price of all dishes is rather affordable and suits people with any income. They have a delivery option, so if you want to eat something good but don’t want to go out of the house, order some dishes by phone and enjoy delicious food.

Leo’s Taco Truck

Buying tasty taco for $2.50 is no more a dream; it’s a reality. There are a lot of taco trucks in LA, but this one is worth your attention. One reason to visit it is the prices, and the other is delicious dishes. Mulitas, alambres, tortas, and quesadillas are widely popular among visitors. Visit this place at least once, and we guarantee that it will become your favorite.