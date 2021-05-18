UNITED STATES—The pandemic has caused explosive growth of e-gambling. Today, the sheer number of sites is mind-blowing. You do not have to visit a land-based casino to play slots or blackjack, and the choice of games is much wider. On the flip side, finding a decent platform is a challenge, particularly for novices. These tips will help you identify a convenient platform in your region.

1. Check Your Online Betting Laws

Different jurisdictions have different regulations. Check the rules before embarking on your gambling journey. For example, the legal gambling age varies. Visit the website of your local regulator to clarify such intricacies.

The biggest casinos operate in multiple regions. For example, legit casinos have some of the best sign up bonus for new players from Japan and other Asian countries.

2. Choose the Right Online Casino

Sadly, scams in the online gambling industry are still common. It is difficult to tell a legit casino from a fake one. A basic google search is not enough. You need to be sure the website is reliable, and your deposits will be secure. The website must hold a license from a credible organization.

The software provider also matters. Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, and Novomatic are some of the biggest names in the industry. Their games work well on mobile and desktop devices, and the quality of graphics and sound is infallible. The variety is incredibly broad — one site may feature hundreds of games for every taste.

Customer service standards are telling. Players need access to support 24/7, and the more channels they can use — the better. Typically, you can use email and Live Chat. If the casino has a call centre, try dialling the number to see if it exists.

3. Choose the Right Online Casino Games for You

What is your idea of a perfect casino game? If you are looking for colourful graphics, crazy sound effects and simple logic, slots will meet your needs. Popular sites have hundreds of options, from vintage reels with cherries to blockbuster slots. All of them are uncomplicated: you just spin the reels and see what happens. Every outcome is perfectly random, as it is determined by an RNG (random number generator).

On the contrary, classic games like Blackjack or Texas Hold’em require strategic thinking. You can play them against a human croupier in the live dealer mode. This is the most realistic type of online gambling.

If your focus is on the biggest jackpots, try progressive games like Mega Moolah. They are connected to gigantic prize pools that are also ever-growing. While payouts are less frequent, some winners become millionaires overnight.

To understand which games give better odds, consider two characteristics: volatility and RTP. Highly volatile games deliver larger payouts, but less often. The Return to Player percentage shows how much of your wagers will return in the long run. For instance, 97% is very good.

4. Learn the Basic Strategies and the Rules

Start with simple games to build confidence. Learn the rules of moves and betting. As you become more confident, try more challenging options. The key is to take your time. Do not rush your learning, and stick to low stakes. There are a plethora of online tutorials to help you master popular games, and some casinos have a free trial mode.

5. Take a Break

Sometimes, it is best to refrain from gambling for a while. Online games are thrilling and often addictive, which makes caution paramount. Virtual casinos are designed to be fun, so their members continue betting. Remember that your own money is at stake at all times.

Chasing losses is useless and foolhardy. If the game does not live up to your expectations, stop. Casinos operate like any businesses: they are designed to benefit their owners.

The Bottom Line

Do not be greedy and remember that emotions are your biggest enemy. When a player is on a roll, leaving the game is difficult. Whatever happens, stick to your limits. Winning a large amount causes players to continue when they must stop. Remember that the outcome of most games is completely random. Placing more bets in pursuit of bigger winnings is senseless.