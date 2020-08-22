UNITED STATES—We are all familiar with the numerous streaming services that allow us to watch live TV. But did you know that there are also standalone TV channels that you can enjoy for free! While streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime and others still cost you money for their subscriptions, there are certain TV channels you can catch up on the internet free of cost. So, if you have made up your mind to no longer bear any hefty cable TV bills and still confused about getting on the bandwagon of streaming services, then you will be more than glad to know that there are many free internet TV channels that you can access. This sure is some good news for the cord-cutters who have recently gotten rid of cable TV or satellite TV subscription and looking for better ways to fulfill their entertainment needs. All you will need is a high-speed internet connection and you are all set to enjoy these free TV channels. So without further ado, let us dive in to find out the best TV channels that you can find on the web.

ABC

ABC is an American based network that is popular among the audience for the captivating content it provides in terms of talk shows, dramas, news, and whatnot! Not to forget all the freshly brewed lifestyle shows and sports content that viewers never want to miss. You can enjoy watching ABC broadcasts in various countries.

FOX Sports

FOX Sports is yet another most wanted channel that you can watch free online. You can enjoy the exciting commentary, highlights, and critic shows along with the regular programming by accessing FOX Sports on Pluto TV.

Eleven Sports Network

If you reside in the United States, you can watch Eleven Sports Network on Pluto TV free. Those who want to access it from anywhere else would require a VPN. This channel is surely a treat for the sports lovers since they can enjoy broadcasts from the North American Soccer League, Spain’s top basketball league, the Swedish Hockey League and so many more.

France 24

Many of us want to enjoy different TV channels from across the world. If you do too, then France 24 is a must-have. You can catch the outstanding content it has in store for you. The channel has an English, French, Arabic, and Spanish version of the broadcast. You can access France 24 for free on its website.

CNN

Who would not want CNN to catch the latest news from around the world for free? People think they might not be able to watch this channel since we have always seen it as a part of the premium channels in the various premium packages offered by cable TV providers. If you thought so, you will be glad to find out that this assumption is wrong. You can stream the domestic version of CNN free of cost and catch all the latest news updates if you live in the US. The viewers who are located outside the USA can make use of a VPN to access CNN.

ITV Channels

ITV is an independently owned British network that provides six channels free over the web. These channels are all you need to fulfill your dose of entertainment, be it drama, talk shows, news, or kids programs. Among these six free channels including ITV 1, ITV 2, ITV 3, CITV, ITVBe, and ITV 4. The ITV network also brings some of the most amazing sports content you would not want to miss as it has the rights to the FIFA World Cup, the French Open, the Tour de France, and much more!

Nick Jr.

You can find Nick Jr. free online for your kids to watch all the exciting shows they love including Dora the Explorer, Bubble Guppies, and many more! For all those who live in the US, Germany, or the UK, they can watch a special version of Nick Jr through Pluto broadcast.

Sky News

It is surely one of the best UK based channels available on the internet for free. You can watch all the latest news by simply accessing it through the Sky News website. The good news is that Sky News does not impose any geographical limitations. This means that no matter where you are located in the world, you can watch this TV channel whenever and wherever you want.

BBC Channels

Do not be surprised because it is true! You can watch the ever-popular BBC 1, BBC 4, BBC News, CBBC, and more channels for free online. You can make use of a reliable VPN to watch them no matter where you live.

Bloomberg Television

It is indeed one of the top channels known for providing the finest business and marketing content. For all those who want the latest business-related updates and news, you can stream its four international channels including Bloomberg US, Bloomberg Asia, Bloomberg Australia, and Bloomberg Europe. You can access these channels via Bloomberg’s official website for free. The US residents can also watch Bloomberg US on Pluto TV.

Paid Internet TV Channels

Though many free internet TV channels allow you to catch live TV as well as on-demand TV content, if you are still looking for more premium channel networks, then you can always opt for paid TV streaming apps.

If you plan to cut the cord and want a greater range of content, you can avail of many outstanding streaming services, including Sling TV, Hulu, Netflix, and more.

Wrapping Up

The aforementioned free TV channels are more than enough to fulfill your entertainment needs, be it sports, drama, talk shows, kids shows, news, or business content. The above-mentioned free internet channels have it all covered for you! Also, you do not have to worry about the legal aspect since you can access these channels free over the web through safe and legally allowed platforms. So those who are fed up with paying heavy cable TV bills, these free internet channels are a savior for you to cut the cord and enjoy free entertainment!