UNITED STATES—Canada’s most populated city offers so much to its people and visitors— arts, entertainment, culture, signature foods/drinks, sporting events, historic sites, tourist attractions and so much more.

Toronto is Canada’s biggest sports city, too. The NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs — one of North America’s most storied sports franchises — and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors play at Scotiabank Arena downtown.

Near Scotiabank Arena is the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays of Major League Baseball. The Raptors and Blue Jays are the only Canadian franchises in their respective leagues, and their popularity stretches across the nation. Raptors, Leafs and Jays regular season games often carry playoff-like atmospheres that make any game enjoyable for spectators.

The Distillery District is another historic and beloved place in Toronto for tourists to see. You can simply walk around for lengthy periods and be taken away by the history and old buildings within the district.

Inside the Distillery District, you’ll also find a wide range of different breweries, shops and restaurants. There’s so much to see here that you may even feel inclined to spend multiple days in the Distillery District during your stay in Toronto.

Canada’s largest museum, the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM), the CN Tower, the Hockey Hall of Fame, High Park and Casa Loma are among the other more popular sights in Toronto for tourists to consider checking out.

And if you’re into outdoor activities, the many lakes and parks around the city offer opportunities to fish, swim and cycle.

Check Out Museums & Significant Sites In Ottawa

If you love museums and wish to learn more about Canada’s fascinating history, you should plan a visit to the nation’s capital.

In terms of size, Ottawa itself isn’t that big compared to other major cities in North America. But that only makes it more convenient to get from one place to another via walking distance or public transit.

The huge quantity of museums in Ottawa include the Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canadian War Museum, the Bytown Museum, the National Gallery of Canada and so much more.

You can also get a beautiful view of history and nature by traveling along the Rideau Canal, Rideau Hall, Major’s hill Park and Kìwekì Point.

And if you wish to learn more about the federal government, you’re welcome to visit the Parliament of Canada, which offers guided tours. Here, you can learn about the duties of the Prime Minister, senators and other politicians.

Enjoy A Stay On Niagara Falls

According to the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, about 12 million people a year come to visit Niagara Falls — one of North America’s most popular and breathtaking sites.

Niagara Falls consists of three different waterfalls: The Bridal Veil Falls, the Horseshoe Falls and the American Falls. The falls stretch from southern Ontario through western New York — very close to Buffalo.

You could see a lot in just one day during your visit to Niagara Falls. But if you wish to spend several days here? Conveniently, there are many highly-rated hotels and resorts around Niagara Falls.

This includes the Embassy Suites by Hilton Niagara Falls Fallsview, the Fallsview Casino Resort, the Niagara Falls Marriott on the Falls and the DoubleTree Fallsview Resort & Spa by Hilton.

For those who enjoy casinos, many of these places (including Fallsview) have casinos. The Casino Niagara is home to over 3,500 different slot machines and table games, and there are always top-notch music performers/entertainers at the venue to further enhance your experience there.

There is so much to check out during your visit to Niagara Falls. You can enjoy a guided boat tour along the waters or even a Niagara City Cruise.

Other recreational activities at Niagara Falls include ziplining and the Niagara Skywheel. Regardless of how long you stay, there is so much action you can pack in during your visit to Niagara Falls.