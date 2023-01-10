UNITED STATES—Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer among men, after skin cancer. About 1 man in 8 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. Men with a history of prostate cancer in their family and non-Hispanic black men are at greater risk to be diagnosed with prostate cancer. A 5-year survival rate in the United States for men diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer is greater than 99%. In other words, the chance of a man dying from his prostate cancer is generally low.

That’s why annual screenings are important once a man turns 50.

Early detection greatly increases chances of successfully treating prostate cancer before the cancer spreads to other organs. And if prostate cancer is detected, a non-invasive, outpatient procedure that has been adapted by urologists nationwide, including noted Sherman Oaks urologist Dr. Richard David, allows the physician to effectively treat the cancer without damaging the patient’s quality of life. The procedure is called HIFU, an acronym for High Intensity Focused Ultrasound.

HIFU is an FDA-approved, non-invasive outpatient procedure that eradicates prostate cancer through the precise focusing of sound waves to a targeted spot, creating an interaction between the sound waves and the cancerous tissue resulting in extreme heat that destroys cancer cells. Unlike surgery, which requires the physician to remove the entire prostate, HIFU enables the patient to receive whole gland treatment, hemi-ablation, or a focal treatment. If there is only cancer on one side of the prostate, the physician and patient can determine if only the cancerous portion of the prostate is treated.

Cited by urologists as a breakthrough on prostate cancer treatment technology, HIFU has become embraced by doctors and patients alike for achieving the same efficacy rates as traditional, more invasive prostate cancer treatment options while drastically reducing side effects, such as erectile dysfunction and incontinence.

“HIFU offers localized prostate cancer patients a non-invasive treatment option that may change how many men view prostate cancer screening and a fear of treatment side effects. Unlike surgery and radiation that have high rates or erectile dysfunction and incontinence, HIFU provides an effective prostate cancer treatment with similar cure rates, but without these detrimental side effects that can be permanent. It is truly a remarkable treatment that should be considered by all patients deemed candidates for HIFU,” said Dr. David.

Beginning in January 2023, both Medicare and many commercial plans will cover HIFU, making the prostate cancer treatment technology accessible with traditional copays and deductibles like other procedures. “The availability of Medicare for HIFU places the procedure within the reach of every male, helping them get back on track with their lives fully intact in just a matter of days,” added Dr. David.

Because every patient is different and there are many important factors to be taken into consideration to determine if a patient is a good candidate for HIFU treatment, Dr. David recommends scheduling a consultation to determine if patients can qualify for the procedure by visiting https://www.davidurology.com/