Technology has steadily become more integrated into our daily lives, and its rapid development will likely shape our future in unimaginable ways. To keep you updated, we prepared a list of top tech trends for 2022 that we’ll most likely see more of in the years to come.

Edge computing

The growing demand for greater amounts of data swiftly resulted in local storage options like hard drives simply being less than ideal. Soon enough, we started keeping our valuable data in clouds. Aside from being able to hold much more data than local storage solutions, cloud technology proved to be a safer and more accessible option. However, like all types of technology, cloud software needed an upgrade to better manage time-sensitive data. This is how edge computing was introduced. Edge has similar features to the cloud, but as the name suggests, it’s located at the edge of the network, contributing to less connectivity loss and quicker response times.

Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is already being implemented in gadgets and technologies we use daily, but it is believed that it will completely transform our tech-related habits in the future. Aside from being the driving force behind our virtual assistants and smart devices, AI will revolutionize health care systems, the automotive industry, banking, and e-commerce. For instance, artificial intelligence will enable a more comprehensive analysis of stored medical records; it can help identify potential health risks patients are exposed to and automate specific procedures and tests.

Extended reality

Extended reality (XR) is a term that covers different types of immersive technology like virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR). While we currently associate these technologies with highly entertaining and addictive games, XR will hold a crucial position in transforming our world and bringing us closer to a future where the boundary between humans and technology is blurred. For instance, immersive and interactive product presentations have a strong potential for reshaping our consumer behavior, and it already has a strong influence on medical rehabilitation and training in numerous industries.

Blockchain technology

Blockchain is the backbone of the cryptocurrency revolution, and it is expected that the blockchain industry will reach a staggering $36 billion by 2025. Since it’s decentralized and consensus-driven, meaning that there isn’t a central authority that validates the transactions, cryptocurrencies based on blockchain tend to be much safer and less prone to cyberattacks than traditional currencies. Many banking institutions have already started welcoming blockchain into their business models to keep up with the market trends.

Conclusion

As technology becomes more sophisticated and complex, we need better security strategies. Hence, research every piece of technology you want to implement into your life and develop a flexible and buildable cybersecurity plan that will keep your personal data protected at all times. If you’re not tech-savvy, ask an expert for advice and never treat your online security as an afterthought.