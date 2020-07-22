TOPANGA CANYON — The Topanga Cares Program is a nonprofit organization that offers free meals made by local businesses three days a week.

This meal program is organized by Topanga Community Center, Canyon Sages, Topanga Town Council, Topanga Chamber of Commerce and other Topanga entities in partnership with L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl in order to augment an already existing program.

The program began on July 13, and anyone who lives in Topanga and has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic can qualify. Meals are served on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and pickup is at the Topanga Library parking lot area between 3:30 and 5:00 p.m. Meals will be provided by three Topanga restaurants: Cafe 27, Rocco’s Cucina, and Waterlily Café.

Individuals interested in the program can fill out a form online. All the information on the form will be kept confidential; the information is used for meal preparation and grant reporting. The application can also be completed over the phone at 310-455-1980. Leave a message with a first name, number of meals desired, and days of the week you’d like to participate in the program.

The goal of this program is to bring relief to community members who have faced financial and food insecurity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Limited personal hygiene products will also be distributed for those in need.

The Topanga Cares Program is also looking for volunteers who are willing to do grocery runs for compromised parties. Interested individuals can complete the form here to sign up.

More information can be found at https://topangacommunitycenter.org/.