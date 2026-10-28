MALIBU—Malibu residents are invited to hear the latest updates on the project to restore Topanga Lagoon, one of Southern California’s remaining coastal wetlands, and share feedback on the project’s next phase. A virtual public meeting will take place on Thursday, October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be a virtual public meeting, and a Zoom link will be shared when the individual RSVP and available online day-of. Project partners will present updated designs as this important project to restore a piece of critical habitat approaches its 90 percent design milestone – proposed improvements to coastal access and trails, the Pacific Coast Highway bridge, visitor facilities and a living shoreline.

Topanga Lagoon, located within Topanga State Park is one of the last remnants of a coastal wetland in California. Its unique mix of salt and freshwater habitats acts as a natural filtration system to protect water quality. Topanga Lagoon and Creek host some of the rarest fish and wildlife species in the area. Its beach is not only a popular place to sunbathe and pursue outdoor recreation activities but buffers local facilities from storm damage.

Once containing 30 acres of pristine wetlands, Topanga Lagoon has been whittled down to less than 1 acre due to long-term development patterns. By restoring Topanga Lagoon in a coordinated and proactive way, we can preserve this haven of unique biological, cultural and recreational resources, while improving existing public infrastructure. The Topanga Lagoon Restoration project provides an opportunity to enhance coastal access, expand recreation opportunities, and develop buffers for projected sea level rise. The restoration aims to expand vital wildlife habitat and improve water quality.

Questions and public feedback are welcome during the meeting to assist with the future of this special coastal resource. To see project details and RSVP visit: https://www.topangalagoonrestoration.org/.