TOPANGA CANYON—On Saturday, September 28, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Topanga Community Police Department responded to the call of a shooting in the 8300 block of Northgate Avenue. Arriving officers discovered two victims on the ground with gunshot wounds. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives were called to the scene.



The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) paramedics transported both shooting victims to area hospitals for treatment. According to the press release on the LAPD webpage, “Despite life-saving measures, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.” The second victim was treated at the hospital and is listed in stable condition.



According to reports, the deceased is described as a 19-year-old male. His name is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.



There is no more information available at this time.



Detectives from LAPD’s Operations-Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Those with more information that would aid detectives in the investigation are urged to contact Operations – Valley Bureau Homicide at (818)374-9550.

During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls may also be directed to 1 -877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)