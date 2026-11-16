WOODLAND HILLS—On November 16, Patrice Curedale and Lori Rotblatt, co-founders of Topanga Vintage Market remind the locals that this month’s market is scheduled for November 22nd and it’s the last show of this year.

The location is at Pierce Community College. The market takes over Victory Parking Lot 7 located on Victory Boulevard at Mason Avenue, Woodland Hills 91306. It’s just off the 101 Freeway. Take either the De Soto or Winnetka Exit.

This vintage market is unique in that there are vendors that are Topanga Vintage Market only. With 200 vendors, local artisans, and gourmet food trucks, there seems to be something for everyone.

Topanga’s Vintage Market has been named, “California’s absolute coolest flea market,” by House Beautiful. Others have dubbed this antique-flea market “LA’s Flea of Fleas.”

It’s more than a flea market, in that it’s not exclusively antiques. A collector’s paradise too, one might say. Classic books, vinyl records, vintage toys, and Disney collectibles, Hollywood memorabilia, jewelry, furniture, fashion, tableware, furniture, crafts, woodworking, ceramics, and live plants.

For the artists, there is art galore. The whole market is outdoors.

Cost is minimal at $5.00 a person. Children 12 and under are free, Veterans and their +1 are free, and parking is free. Hours of operation are 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Topanga Vintage Market is open every fourth Sunday of the year except December. No Pets Allowed. ADA Service Animals Only, please.