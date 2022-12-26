HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Friday, December 23, a jury found rapper Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, guilty in the 2020 shooting and wounding of former female friend Megan Pete known as Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills.

“I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation.

Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed. This trial, for the second time this month, highlighted the numerous ways that our society must do better for women.

I’d also like to thank the jurors for their time and thoughtful deliberation, and our trial team for their tireless pursuit of the truth. You spent countless hours away from your families during the holiday season preparing this case and finding justice for Ms. Pete. Your sacrifice is appreciated.”

After seven hours of deliberations, jurors found Peterson guilty of one count of assault with an automatic firearm and found true the allegations that he caused great bodily injury and used a firearm. He was convicted of one count of carrying an unregistered loaded firearm in a vehicle and one count of discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. Peterson was immediately taken into custody after the verdict. Lanez who is a native of Canada could be deported as a result of being found guilty in court.

Jurors were presented evidence showing that on July 12, 2020, Peterson and the victim, and another friend, Kelsey Harris were riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills after leaving a party held by cosmetics billionaire Kylie Jenner. The victim got out of the vehicle and Peterson shot several times at the victim’s feet and wounded her, which the rapper posted images and discussed the incident via social media.

Peterson’s defense attempted to argue that Kelsey was responsible for shooting Pete, but Kelsey denied those claims while testifying on the stand. Harris testified that she say Peterson fire the gun at Megan during the incident. Harris claimed that Tory informed her and Megan not to say anything when authorities arrived on the scene, promising them $1 million each as a big deal was about to be signed by him.

Members of Peterson’s family were upset and shouting outside the courtroom after the verdict was read TMZ first reported. The trial lasted about 2 weeks with various witnesses taking the stand. Peterson did not take the stand during the trial, nor did his driver Jaquan Smith. Lanez tweeted on December 7:

“I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER … AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again . This is my last tweet.”

Lanez released his debut album “I Told You” in 2016 which produced the singles “Say It” and “Luv” reaching the top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100. He was born on July 27, 1992 in Brampton, Ontario. His family moved to Atlanta, Georgia after the death of Lanez mother and his father remarried. He was nominated in 2017 for a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.

A sentencing hearing in case BA490599 is set for January 27, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison. The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.