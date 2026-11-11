HOLLYWOOD—Last season, the Food Network delivered something exciting with a spinoff of its iconic cooking competition series “Tournament of Champions” with an ‘All-Star Christmas’ battle. What separates this spinoff from the original? It takes top tier culinary talent and pairs them with baking titans.

Yes, you get the best of savory and sweet in a competition. I thought the pairing of the Voltaggio brothers was iconic last season. Bryan Voltaggio is a sensational chef and too many people underestimate him, but after seeing his genius on display in the second season of “24 in 24: Last Chef Standing” and last season’s very first “TOC: All Star Christmas,” he’s proven to be one of the best of the best in my opinion.

So, imagine my delight when I discovered we are getting a second season, and the caliber of chefs, whoa baby. Top tier talent and I’m eager to see these battles. The chefs and bakers going to battle include: Jet Tila & Alex Guarnaschelli, Molly Coen & Chayil Johnson, Curtis Stone & Mitzi Reyes, Rocco Dispirito & Grace Pak, Kevin Lee & Shota Nakajima, Aarti Sequeria & Stephanie Boswell, Dale Talde & TJ Obias, Stephanie Izard & Damaris Philips, Ashley Holt & Britt Rescigno, Aaron May & Adam Sobel, Tobias Dorzon & Kenny Gilbert, Gabe Bertaccini & Zac Young, Mei Lin & Alex Stupack, Brian Malarkey & Carlos Anthony, Marcel Vigneron & Hung Huynh, Nini Nguyen & Sara Bradley.

Now, out of all the names here, two that stuck out for me IMMEDIATELY was the pairing of Mei Lin (winner of TOC IV) and “24 in 24” season 3 runner-up Alex Stupak. Alex kicked ass this recent season on the savory front, can you imagine what this guy is going to do in his comfort zone of baking? I’m scared, but for all the right reasons. Other names that popped is Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, who hasn’t had many competition wins lately if I’m being honest, there is “24 in 24” season 1 winner Marcel Vigneron, and then you have silent threats in Nini Nguyen, Sara Bradley, Kevin Lee, Shota Nakajima and Kenny Gilbert.

Yes, all the chefs and bakers are quite talented to say the least. Those are just names that popped for me personally. With that said, I’m going to pinpoint my grip about “TOC” that has to be fixed as we go into season VIII in 2027, the editing. The editing on this show is not great; it becomes so obvious who is winning and who is losing based on how the editors put the episodes together. That has got to change. I feel like season 1 and season 2, the editing felt a lot fairer a balance. The critiques for both competitors were even keel to a point you had no idea who was winning and who would be losing.

In the last 3-4 seasons, including last seasons’ first “TOC: All-Star Christmas” you have a good idea who is winning each battle. I don’t like that. If I know who is winning before the battle even ends, it takes the fun out of the competition. In the two-hour premiere, we only got the opportunity to see 2 battles, but they were interesting battles with a secret ingredient that was hard to incorporate like gingerbread men and mint jelly. Now the mint jelly was the one that really threw me for a loop because it had to be incorporated with turkey thighs for the savory dish.

I felt for Jet and Alex, but something I’ve realized is that Alex is not just a savory cook, but quite versed in the baking realm. Being a threat like that is always a good thing, but Jet seems to always go to rice when it comes to crafting a dish. I knew the moment Chef Johnson decided to cook those turkey thighs whole, trouble was brewing. That is a thick cut of meat; and as Jet stated you have to grind it, how else could you ensure it was thoroughly cooked in 35 minutes.

Jet and Alex moved to the next round, but it was the battle between Curtis & Mitzi and Rocco & Grace that held my attention. It felt even keel and I love seeing them have to incorporate Ahi tuna and gingerbread, but both the savory and sweet dishes from both teams were exceptional, but in the end, I think it was Mitzi’s desert that pushed the team over the edge giving them the victory.

Next week we see the battles between Dale Talde & TJ Obias against Stephanie Izard & Damaris Phillips. I like Stephanie and Damaris in this matchup. There are also battles between Marcel Vigneron & Hung Huynh against Sara Bradley & Nini Nguyen. That could be a very fun battle. The final battle of next week is against Kevin Lee & Shota Nakajima against Stephanie Boswell and Aarti Sequeira. I like Kevin and Shota, but don’t underestimate Aarti people.

New episodes of “Tournament of Champions: All Star Christmas” season 2 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Food Network.

Written By LaDale Anderson