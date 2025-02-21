HOLLYWOOD—This is hands down one of my favorite series to watch on television right now. Guy Fieri coming up with this idea to take a food competition that pits some of the greatest chefs in the culinary arena and place them into a tournament similar to March Madness is just absolutely genius. I have never seen anything like it and it’s one of the best ideas in cooking competitions in yeas.

The first season was amazing, the second season capitalized on that first season’s success and was even better. While it may feel a bit similar after a few seasons, not all the same chefs keep coming back to compete. I don’t care what anyone says some of those chefs had their egos bruised when they got knocked out in the first round or second round, especially some of our champions. Sorry, looking at you Brooke Williamson and Tiffani Faison.

You even had a few Iron Chefs that didn’t do so great in Alex Guarnaschelli and Jose Graces. Yes, when you are a culinary titan and you see yourself knocked down by a cook who not many know by name that is a hard pill to swallow, I don’t care who you are. I will admit I am disappointed that some of the chefs who have competed in the past are not competing in the tournament this year. I think Michael Voltaggio is a fantastic chef who is so underrated, and is like a menace in the kitchen in the best way possible. The guy knows how to come up with some crazy stuff and people need to put more respect on his name.

For season VI, fans will be happy or maybe not happy to know, NONE of the previous winners are competing, which I think is a bad thing. For Maneet Chauhan I can understand, she has proven herself winning twice, and making it to the finale three times, winning two of those times she was there. She has nothing else to prove. I would say the same about Brooke, but Faison and Mei Lin you guys should be competing this year, not acting as judges or advisors in the kitchen.

I love Guy Fieri, but I’m sorry, Hunter just doesn’t not have that charisma, wit and charm that his father has. He just doesn’t have it, not everyone can be a star in the kitchen or TV and Hunter is not one of them. I’m really hoping we don’t see him as much serving as a correspondent as in the last two-three seasons if memory serves me right.

I don’t love these preliminary rounds right now that are giving eight more chefs a chance to make it into the bracket of 32. Just pick the best 32 chefs you can think of, and if you really don’t want to cut it down, do the actual 64 chefs like the NCAA Tournament does. It might be a longer competition, but I think Food Network fans would absolutely love it, I know I would.

The randomizer is great, but what fascinates me about this show is the blind judging, which I think is so important with food competitions. There are judges who can be very bias, and I don’t care what anyone says. If you think I’m lying watch seasons four and five of “The Next Iron Chef” and it’s so obvious. I love Alex, but there is no way she should have won that competition over Amanda Freitag who was stellar and proved redemption after going out in fourth place on season two of the competition years prior. She should have won that season.

I am so happy Amanda is back this season because she is a cook that is underestimated and she truly should not be. She almost won the first season of TOC and lost by a single point, just for those not in the know. So who is back to chase that belt for season VI of TOC?

Well no one should be surprised to see both Jet Tila and Antonia Lofaso back and they have come the closet to the belt without actually winning and I will say, while I’m rooting for both, I’d love to see Tila get a win this season. Another standout for me includes Tobias Dorzon. There are not a lot of chefs of color on TV, so to see one who cooks really well is an inspiration for people like me. He has proven he has the chops to take on anyone. I’ve already explained Amanda is back, as well as Iron Chef winner Stephanie Izard, Chris Cosentino, Shota Nakajima and Tim Love, for those who don’t know Love competed on season five of “The Next Iron Chef and went out early, but he’s a formidable foe in the culinary arena.

Other competitors include Chefs Kaen Akunowicz, Kaleena Bliss, Sara Bradley, Rocco DiSpirito, Kevin Lee, Nini Nguyen, Michael Reed, Britt Rescigno, Joe Sasto, Chris Scott, Adam Sobel, Dale Talde, Casey Thompson, Fabio Viviani, Lee Ann Wong and Claudette Zepeda.

Now the judges used for the blind tasting needs to be shook up a bit. I’m sorry I’m not a fan of Nancy Silverton, she just seems like a picky eater and that’s not fun to watch, and do we truly need Martha Stewart. She is a home cook, not some competition titan in my opinion. The big notable name I am happy to see is Michael Symon. I’ve wanted to see him as a judge since season one and the fact that he’s finally here makes me REALLY happy because taste is what matters to him and anyone when it comes to food.

The other big name I would love to see is Bobby Flay. Why hasn’t Flay been on yet? Is there beef between Guy and Bobby. I’d hope not but Flay would totally bring something fresh to the judging table, in addition to Geoffrey Zakarian. I think Zakarian can be an jerk at times as a judge, but he’s such a technician you have to respect his craft. Just so you know “TOC VI” is underway, but the official bracket doesn’t kick off until Sunday, March 2 at 8 p.m. on Food Network. So get ready because I expect a fun season!