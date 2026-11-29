WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood’s 37th Annual Toy & Food Drive is currently happening. The city and the LASD West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station are collecting donations to provide toys and holiday gift cards to families in need. Donations are being accepted online through December 18 at www.weho.org/toydrive.

The public can drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating locations throughout West Hollywood and monetary donations are also being accepted.

The cost to help one family is $100; up to 10 families can be helped with $1,000. New unwrapped toys are needed and gift cards in $30 denominations to retailers such as Pavilions, Ralphs, Trader Joe’s, or Target will help families through the holiday season.

This year’s campaign will include uplifting messages attached to gift bags, offering recipients words of encouragement and an added sense of hope, warmth, and community support during the holiday season.

Toy collection bins are available now at the following West Hollywood facilities: West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (2nd floor lobby), located at 8750 El Tovar Place, adjacent to West Hollywood Library; Plummer Park Community Center, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard; West Hollywood City Hall, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard; West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, located at 780 N. San Vicente Boulevard; Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 7 located at 864 N. San Vicente Boulevard; and West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, located at 8272 Santa Monica Boulevard.

The following West Hollywood hotels and businesses have collection bins: 1 Hotel, located at 8490 Sunset Boulevard; Andaz West Hollywood, located at 8401 Sunset Boulevard; Le Parc at Melrose, located at 733 North West Knoll Drive; The London West Hollywood, located at 1020 N. San Vicente Boulevard; Brick Fitness, located at 7811 Santa Monica Boulevard; F45 Training Gym, located at 745 N. San Vicente Boulevard; Pacific Design Center Gym, located at 8687 Melrose Avenue; and Pavilions, located at 8969 Santa Monica Boulevard; as well as at the Chateau Marmont, located in Los Angeles at 8221 Sunset Boulevard just outside of West Hollywood’s municipal boundary.

For more details contact Natalie Mignon at the West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division at nmignon@weho.org or (323) 848-6321, Skylar Moore at smoore@weho.org or (323) 848-6534, or Abby Muriel at amuriel@weho.org or (323) 848-6534. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.