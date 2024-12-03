SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, December 8, the Venice Paparazzi, The World Gym in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department, and Venice Beach Recreation Center will hold its 17th annual Muscle Beach Toy Drive from 10:00-3:00 p.m.



There will be vendors selling t-shirts, with a special boardwalk event featuring Santa Claus and his Elvettes. The following information came directly from the Venice Paparazzi webpage.



“The 17th Annual Muscle Beach Toy Drive is set for Sunday, December 8th. Let’s make it our biggest ever.”



The following message is from the Muscle Beach Toy Drive Event Producer, Joe Wheatley

For the last 17 years, Muscle Beach Venice has partnered with the LAPD Pacific Division to support their “Winter Wonderland Distribution Drive” held at their station one week later.



Immediately following our drive, LAPD cruisers & SUVs pick up all the donated toys and transport them to their station. Donated toys help the kids in Culver City, Venice, Santa Monica, Oakwood, Westchester, & Marina Del Rey communities.



Presented by JWP and Icon Muscle. Hosted by World Gym International.

There are additional drives in multiple counties throughout Southern California allowing Californians the opportunity to give back throughout the holidays.



The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), Southern California Firefighters, Subaru, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots, and ABC7 are sponsoring the Spark of Love toy drive for the 32nd year in a row. According to the LAFD website, the campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment to benefit children and teenagers in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, and Ventura counties.



The Spark for Love Toy Drive began Monday, November 11, digitally, with drop-off collections beginning December 6th through December 24th.



Toy Drop-offs on Friday, December 6, are from 4:00-6:30 p.m. at the following locations;



L.A. City and Pasadena – Rose Bowl, Lot F

1001 Rose Bowl Drive in Pasadena

The L.A. County – Los Cerritos Center located at 239 Los Cerritos Center, in Cerritos. The collection site is in the parking area by Gridley Road and South Street.



On Friday, December 13, there will be a toy collection from 4:00 a.m.until 6:30 p.m. at the Inland Empire – Mathis Home, 4105 Inland Empire Boulevard, Ontario, California