BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on Monday, March 17 that the Metro’s Purple (D Line) construction which started Monday will run through April 7, for the deck removal for Metro’s Wilshire/Rodeo Station.

Wilshire Boulevard between El Camino Drive and Crescent Drive will be CLOSED to all traffic during this time.

The Purple (D Line) Extension rail project will provide a transportation alternative from downtown Los Angeles to Westwood, including two stops in Beverly Hills: Wilshire/La Cienega Station and Wilshire/Rodeo Station. Travel time between downtown Los Angeles and Westwood is expected to be about 25 minutes.

The project is being built in three sections, two of which are within Beverly Hills. The first section stretches from Wilshire/Western in Los Angeles to the Wilshire/La Cienega Station. This section is under construction and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

The second section will extend the subway from Wilshire/La Cienega to Century City, including the Wilshire/Rodeo Station, and is also under construction and scheduled for completion in 2026.

To learn more about the Metro D (Purple) Line Project and traffic detours, visit beverlyhills.org/purpleline or call the 24/7 Metro Hotline at (213) 922-6934.