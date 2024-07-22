BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page on Saturday, July 20 that from Monday, July 22 thru August 9, that the Burton Way Resurfacing Project will begin.

The project includes grinding, paving, and striping along Burton Way between Rexford Dr. and Roberston Blvd within the City of Beverly Hills Right-of-Way.

There will be lane closures along Burton Way to allow for the work starting July 22 to August 9. Work ours will be Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and striping at night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For further questions regarding this project contact askBH (310) 285-1000 or askBH@beverlyhills.org.