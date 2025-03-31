BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page on Friday, March 28 that they are halfway through the Metro road closures.

The Metro’s Purple (D Line) construction started March 17 and will end April 7, for the deck removal for Metro’s Wilshire/Rodeo Station.

Wilshire Boulevard between El Camino Drive and Crescent Drive is CLOSED to all traffic. The Purple (D Line) Extension rail project will provide alternative transporation from downtown Los Angeles to Westwood, including two stops in Beverly Hills: Wilshire/La Cienega Station and Wilshire/Rodeo Station. Travel time between downtown Los Angeles and Westwood is expected to be about 25 minutes.

The project is being built in three sections, two of which are within Beverly Hills. The first section stretches from Wilshire/Western in Los Angeles to the Wilshire/La Cienega Station. This section is under construction and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

The second section will extend the subway from Wilshire/La Cienega to Century City, including the Wilshire/Rodeo Station, and is also under construction and scheduled for completion in 2026.

To learn more about the Metro D (Purple) Line Project and traffic detours, visit www.beverlyhills.org/purpleline or call the 24/7 Metro Hotline at (213) 922-6934.