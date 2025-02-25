BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, February 24, the city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is making a final water main connection near LA Country Club.

Motorists should anticipate upcoming lane impacts on Wilshire Boulevard & North Santa Monica Boulevard starting February 26 until March 25.

Wilshire Blvd:

-Reduced to two thru lanes with signalized left turns (both directions) on March 4 from 7AM – 3/12 @ 7AM (24/7)

North Santa Monica Blvd:

Eastbound reduced to one lane, westbound unaffected

-February 26 from 7 a.m. to March 5 at 7 a.m. (intermittent)

-March 5 from 8 thru March 12 from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m. (24/7)

-March 12 thru Mach 25 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Whittier Drive remains open. Water will not be shut down or impacted in any way. For more details or concerns contact the Construction Hotline at (424) 252-1338.