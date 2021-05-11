SANTA MONICA—Lt. Roberto Villegas of the Santa Monica Police Department noted in a press release to the Canyon News that on Monday, May 10, at 1:28 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Pacific Coast Highway about a collision between two vehicles.

The investigation revealed that a silver Honda traveling northbound on Pacific Coast Highway swerved into the southbound lanes for unknown reason and crashed head on with a black Jeep traveling southbound. Both northbound and southbound lanes of PCH were closed for approximately three hours.

Both drivers, the only occupants of their respective cars, were transported to local hospitals with serious to moderate injuries. The SMPD’s Major Accident Response Team will continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Anyone with additional details regarding the collision is asked to contact Investigator Matt Lieb at (310) 458-8993 or Sergeant Mike Boyd at (310) 458-2201 ext 2180.