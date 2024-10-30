WESTWOOD—On Tuesday, October 29, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that at 10:59 a.m. they responded to a traffic collision at 470 S. Veteran Avenue.

The two-vehicle collision involved five patients, two of whom are trapped inside the wreckage. The LAFD indicated at 11:34 a.m. the trapped individuals were freed from the wreckage.

All five patients (1 serious / 4 fair condition) were transported to area hospitals for treatment. No additional details about the cause of the accident or the conditions of the victims have been disclosed to the public.