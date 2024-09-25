MALIBU—On Tuesday, September 24, the LASD Traffic Investigators noted they were investigating a Traffic Collision on the 30100 block of Pacific Coast Highway. The incident was reported at 5 a.m. where Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station- Traffic Division arrived on scene.

Preliminary information indicates a vehicle struck a pedestrian in eastbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway. There are no details on the victim or the driver’s condition has been disclosed to the public.

Anyone who was a witness to this accident or have any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808 and speak with our Traffic Investigations Office. (Report Reference #24-04719-10).