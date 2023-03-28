SAN BERNADINO COUNTY—On March 27, at approximately 10 a.m., a runaway train carrying 180 train cars derailed near Kelso, California, near the eastern desert of San Bernardino County. The train was traveling at a reported speed of 80-118 mph when it jumped the tracks.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies reported 55 train cars left the tracks including two locomotives. According to San Bernardino Fire Department, the Hazmat teams were called to the scene due to a “minor fuel leak.”



Multiple photos on social media showed piles of mangled, and charred metal. The train was unrecognizable.



There were no passengers on the train as it was carrying iron ore. There were no reported injuries during the incident.