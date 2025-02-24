Camarillo, CA – On the afternoon of Friday, February 21, 2025, a driver suffered moderate injuries after their vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train near the intersection of Fifth Street and Las Posas Road, according to KEYT.

The Ventura County Fire Department reports that the collision occurred shortly after 4:00 PM when a train carrying 480 passengers collided with a vehicle at the railroad crossing. Emergency responders arrived to find the driver injured and their vehicle severely damaged.

Firefighters and paramedics provided medical assistance before transporting the driver to a local hospital for treatment. No injuries were reported among the train’s passengers or crew.

Officials have not yet released details on the circumstances leading to the crash, including whether the driver attempted to cross the tracks before impact. The incident remains under investigation.

