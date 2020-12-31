MALIBU- On Wednesday, December 30, the City of Malibu announced that Measure T, the increase in the City of Malibu’s Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) to raise revenue for City services, goes into effect January 1, 2021. The TOT is imposed on a transient tenant for occupying space in a hotel or other structure intended for occupancy by transients for lodging purposes.

“Malibu has always welcomed the millions of visitors who come to our City each year to enjoy our beautiful beaches and mountains, but it does have an impact on our resources and services,” Mayor Mikke Pierson said. “Since the TOT is paid by guests in hotels and other lodgings, it is a fair way for them to contribute for their use of City roads, parks, the beaches, public safety and other City services. As cities across the Country grapple with the financial impacts of the ongoing pandemic it is important that we continue to evaluate all our revenue sources and I am glad Malibu voted to put this in place.”

Measure T which raises the TOT from 12% to 15% was approved by Malibu voters in the 2020 General Municipal Election by 56.18%. The revenue generated by the TOT is remitted directly to the City to be used for unrestricted general municipal purposes such as infrastructure, street repair, and public safety. It is estimated that the increase in the TOT will generate up to $775,000 annually, which will go towards City services and help offset the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone with questions regarding the City’s Transient Occupancy Tax program can contact the Finance Division at 310- 456-2489.