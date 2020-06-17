SANTA MONICA—On Monday, June 15, Transit became Big Blue Bus’s (BBB’s) official app for “trip planning and real-time bus arrival information.”



BBB has also partnered with Swiftly, Inc. to “help deliver more accurate, consistent, and reliable data to power Transit,” according to the official announcement.

Transit enables BBB customers to identify bus services close by, along with real-time arrival and departure times. Information regarding other methods of transportation is also integrated within the app, including services like the LA Metro, e-scooters, and bikesharing and ridesharing services.

“Partnering with a single app that prioritizes transit makes it clear to riders where they can go for information,” said David Block-Schachter, Transit’s Chief Business Officer. “We’re excited to work with Big Blue Bus and to see more people using Transit as part of their daily routine.”

BBB operates 189 vehicles daily, and Transit has “millions of active users in more than 200 cities worldwide.”

Swiftly, Inc.’s prediction algorithm is to be used to develop real-time predictions with higher accuracy. These will be communicated via various BBB tools like bus stops, third-party apps, BBB’s official website, and text messages.

“Combining the ease of use of the Transit app with the high-quality data provided by Swiftly will give our customers a very powerful and reliable tool that will improve their travel experience,” said Ed King, Director of Transit Services. “The app will alleviate the uncertainty of knowing when the next bus is coming to your stop and provides additional valuable features such as personalized service alerts and multimodal trip planning.”

The official announcement can be viewed here, and Transit can be downloaded at www.transitapp.com.