HOLLYWOOD—M. Night Shyamalan is considered by many to be one of the greatest writers in Hollywood. Why? He did a movie in 1999 known as “The Sixth Sense.” It captivated audiences because it delivered a twist that had Hollywood and the rest of America talking for months. He is known by many to deliver some of the best twists at the end of his films, and some not so much. Sorry, looking at you “The Village,” “Old” and “The Happening.”

Shyamalan has had some hits as of late, “Split” and “The Watchers” with endings that while not as captivating as “The Sixth Sense” still managed to deliver the surprises and thrills we come to expect. While the writer/director/producer is back with another fun thriller in “Trap.” The movie follows a serial killer who finds himself trying to outwit authorities while at a concert with his daughter. Josh Hartnett portrays Cooper, who seems like the ordinary dad bonding with his daughter. Little does his daughter Riley (Ariel Donaghue) know, dear dad is ‘The Butcher,’ a serial killer who likes to cut his victims into pieces.

The FBI has set up an elaborate trap; one that ‘The Butcher’ was not prepared for. Hartnett is fantastic in the role as you witness this character turn on and off his charm in a matter of seconds when he feels cornered. I mean he’s smiling one minute, the next minute he’s found a way to distract authorities by causing a fryer to malfunction. Shyamalan does an excellent job of keeping the audience invested in our primary player, as we get the opportunity to see what makes him tick and how his brain works.

It is indeed very intense, but at the same time, the film doesn’t deliver terror that the audience suspects. If you’re expecting a blood bath of kills, “Trap” is not that movie. It is a suspense thriller and the first 45 plus minutes of the movie does that exceptionally well. However, that last act has a turn of events that I just didn’t find as fascinating at the start. It felt like a character who wasn’t a sole focus became the focus and then out of nowhere they begin to take the lead as things start to unravel for our villain.

The movie really gives the audience an inside look into the mind of the killer in terms of how they try to outwit those who threatened his wellbeing, survival and those he cares most about, especially his family. The duality of being able to live an ideal life, but to flip and murder people at the same time is beyond disturbing.

Shyamalan does deliver a twist near the big climax that I didn’t expect. I truly thought the movie was headed in one direction, but bam it comes out of nowhere and I was satisfied with the outcome. He does such a great job of suturing the audience into the material that if you pay attention to subtle clues you can figure things out, but a great movie forces you to focus on what is happening with the characters and narrative that you fail to realize some of the things starring right at you.

“Trap” was such a ride, that dare I say I plan to see it again to try to piece the clues that I missed the first time watching.