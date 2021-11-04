GRIFFITH PARK—LAFD received a call regarding a 40 foot to 50 foot tree that fell in the parking lot of Greek Theater, damaging 30 parked cars on Wednesday, November 3, at 8:08 p.m.

LA City Park Rangers conducted the first initial search and discovered a female age 35 had sustained an injury to the lower leg. The injured victim was transferred to an area hospital for treatment.

A second search was completed by firefighters, to ensure no one was trapped inside any of the vehicles.

No further details are available currently.