SHERMAN OAKS— On Monday, April 3, a large tree fell onto an apartment complex in Sherman Oaks. The incident took place near Notre Dame High School.

The LAFD report stated, “Fallen Tree; A tree has fallen onto an apartment building, causing damage significant enough to temporarily evacuate an unknown number of occupants from the structure until an L.A. City Department of Building & Safety (LADBS) Inspector (ETA 6:45 PM) can assess the damage. No injuries reported. Though our region has been experiencing strong wind, LAFD does not determine the specific cause of a tree falling.”

During strong winds and heavy rain on March 14 a large tree fell in a residential area of Sherman Oaks less than a mile from Ventura Boulevard. In the same vicinity in the 4400 block of Woodman Avenue on March 23 a large fallen tree crushed two cars.