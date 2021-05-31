HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Saturday, May 29, authorities requested firefighters on the scene of a tree fire near West Sunset Boulevard and North Detroit Street.

Authorities closed off the region and started to divert traffic down North La Brea Avenue near Will and Ariel Durant Branch Library. The fire was first spotted by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, who directed the Los Angeles Fire Department on the scene before the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene.

Deputies evacuated the transients living at the location across the street. None of them were reported injured during the blaze.

No further updates have been made. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD or LAFD.