SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica’s Public Landscape division announced on its Facebook page that it will be giving away several varieties of fruit and shade trees both on October 31, and on Saturday, November 9.

Some varieties can be container grown for residents with limited space. Individuals should be aware that the tree giveaway will take place on a first come, first served basis and will conclude once all trees have been given away.

One tree per residence. The event is open to Santa Monica residents only. The first giveaway will transpire at Memorial Park on October 31 at 1 p.m. located at 16th St. and Colorado Avenue. The second giveaway will take place at Santa Monica Main Library on Saturday, November 9 at 1 p.m. at 601 Santa Monica Blvd. in the North Courtyard.