UNITED STATES—Autumn is the transition between summer and winter. Weather had been warm but mild through last summer. It will become cooler and, at times, stormier into next winter. Now that winter is less than a month away, autumn is closer to winter than to summer. Many gardening responsibilities will change. Trees will need to get ready for expected storms.

Trees and other vegetation are actually already aware of the changing season. After all, they live outside in the weather. They know very well that the weather has been getting cooler and rainier. Most have responded by beginning their dormancy. Deciduous sorts are already defoliating. Some evergreen species shed some degree of their foliage also.

Defoliation and partial shedding are how they get ready for anticipated stormy weather. Without foliage or with less foliage, trees and other vegetation are less resistant to wind. They are more aerodynamic, so that wind blows through them instead of against them. They are therefore less likely to destabilize or shed limbs that break as a result of wind.

Trees know how to survive stormy weather.

Also, less foliage retains less weight from rainwater. No foliage retains even less. This is another advantage for trees or other vegetation that defoliate or partially shed. They are less likely to shed limbs that break from the weight of rainwater. Trees are less likely to destabilize while bare, too. However, rain also softens soils, which increases such risk.

Arboriculture, which is the horticulture of trees, is more of a concern at this time of year. Defoliation does not mitigate all potential problems with trees. Besides, many evergreen species shed very little. They become heavier with the weight of rainwater and retain their wind resistance. This becomes more obvious as wind blows trees about during storms.

Some trees may require no attention at all. Small trees such as Japanese maples might need only minor trimming. Large trees, though, may need the sort of specialized service that only arborists provide. Arborists are tree horticulturists. They work with trees which are too big for average garden enthusiasts to maintain. Arborists can identify problems, prescribe corrective procedures, and execute such procedures.

Highlight: White Alder

In the wild, the native white alder, Alnus rhombifolia, is a riparian pioneer species. That means it is one of the first to grow within riparian ecosystems after forest fires. Individual trees do not live much more than 50 years, though. By then, slower but more enduring species are already beginning to displace them. Then, they become a minor forest tree.

They functioned in a similar manner within landscapes years ago. They matured fast to provide shade for their new landscapes. Meanwhile, preferable species matured slower. As such species grew, the alders subordinated and eventually relinquished their space. This technique is now impractical in municipalities that require permits to remove trees.

Mature specimens of white alder can grow eighty feet tall in the wild. In cultivation, they should stay about half as tall. Although deciduous, they lack autumn foliar color. Foliage remains green or brownish green until it falls. Individual leaves are about an inch and a half to three inches long. Gray bark is smooth while young. Alders tolerate inferior soils.

Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.