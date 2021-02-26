SANTA MONICA—Longtime actor and owner of Trejo’s Tacos, Danny Trejo, will soon open a new Trejo’s Tacos in downtown Santa Monica. The new store location will be at 316 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica right across the street from Third Street Promenade.

There is no official date for opening as of yet. Trejo’s Tacos offers tacos, burritos, and even alcoholic beverages like their own crafted beer. Currently, there are 5 other locations for Trejo’s Tacos, which are in La Brea, Hollywood, Westside, and the Los Angeles Farmer’s Market.

Besides Trejo’s Tacos, Danny Trejo is a food mogul who owns other food business ventures, such as Trejo’s Cantina and Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts. Trejo even sells a variety of merchandise through the Trejo’s Tacos website like clothes, his own cookbook, and even contributes to donate food to front line workers through donations he has set up called “Help Trejo’s Tacos Help Others.”

Trejo is a veteran actor who has over 300 acting credits to his name in films, according to IMDB, such as 1995’s “Heat, 1996’s “From Dusk ’til Dawn,” and “Machete” (2010).