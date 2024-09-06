LOS FELIZ—On September 5, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a call of a male construction worker trapped in an 8-foot-deep trench at a residential construction site. According to a press release on the LAFD Alert page, it took dozens of firefighters doing rotations for several hours to free the man.



According to the LAFD webpage, the individual who was rescued was transported by LAFD Paramedics to a regional trauma center in serious condition.



In addition, two LAFD first responders were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion, one of whom was later taken to an area hospital for a full medical evaluation. No other injuries were reported.