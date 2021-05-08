SANTA MONICA—Police have arrested a suspect with possession of a gun and narcotics in Santa Monica. Javier Alvarez, a 38-year-old male from East Los Angeles was arrested after police arrived at the scene of the crime. Javier was found with possession of an unregistered and unmarked loaded handgun along with approximately 97 grams of methamphetamine. Santa Monica police responded to an incident of individual trespassing on private property on Tuesday, May 4.

The Santa Monica Police Department and a Mental Health Clinician responded to the 1400 block of 16th Street for a call of a person trespassing in a carport at approximately 11:45 a.m. The caller requested that officers assist with removing the individual trespassing on the property.

Javier Alvarez is expected to appear in court, May 05, 2021. He was booked on 25400(c)(6) PC – Concealed Firearm on a Person Unregistered, 25850(c)(6) PC – Carrying a Loaded Firearm Unregistered, 11377(a) H&S – Possession of Methamphetamine at Santa Monica Jail.

Canyon News reached out to the Santa Monica Police Department for any updates and no further information can be provided at this time.

If anyone has any further information about this incident please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8451 or the Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.