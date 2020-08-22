WOODLAND HILLS—Rapper Trey Songz responded via social media to allegations pinned against him for sexual misconduct on August 19.

The 35-year old, who’s real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was accused on August 17 by a woman named Aliza that he urinated on her during a sexual interaction without gaining her consent. She discussed the matter on the podcast “No Jumper.”

“He’s psycho. He took my phone and my purse away for like a whole day, held it over the balcony and was like ‘B**** if you try to leave I will drop this s***,” she said.

Songz took to Twitter to share his declination of the events.

I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life. — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

In another Tweet he stated: “You will choose 2believe what you want. I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever. Ima keep my head high and push forward. If you holdin me down in these moments I preciate that.”

The artist has had multiple allegations in the past about his actions towards women, including one from February 2018 where victim Andrea Buera, 27, was allegedly beaten by Songz at an NBA party. In a press conference that year Buera stated, “I was attending an afterparty when Trey began yelling at me, choking me, punching me, and ultimately he knocked me to the ground.”

Songz took to Twitter during that allegation as well.

For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

Songz had turned himself later in March of 2018 to LAPD and was later released on bail. The case got dismissed in April 2019 after the LAPD received witness testimonies that heavily contradicted Buera’s account.

Another allegation surfaced from a Jane Doe who accused the artist of assaulting her in Miami. Songz brought this allegation back to the surface on August 19 with another Tweet. No charges have been made yet against him for the newest allegation.