CALIFORNIA — The Tribeca Film Festival’s “Drive-In” film series has started at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The events will happen every weekend during throughout the month of July.

From Thursday to Sunday, audiences will be able to revisit over 30 films, such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Apollo 13,” “Jaws,” and “Do The Right Thing.”

Organizers also said in May 6 press release that the events will also feature “surprise elements including special filmmaker and talent introductions, live stand-up comedy and new teasers of upcoming film releases.”

Tickets will be sold at $30 per vehicle, regardless of the number of passengers. Organizers encourage audiences to arrive 30 minutes prior to the start of their screening.

“The Tribeca Drive-In series is a tribute to movies and the shared experience of watching them, even if from our cars,” said actor Robert De Niro, who is also a co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, in the release.

“In anticipation of theaters reopening imminently, we look back at what we love about the big screen experience.”

Two July 3 screenings, one for “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and the other for “The Never-Ending Story” are already sold out. Tickets for family films such as “The Goonies,” “Inside Out,” and “The Lego Movie” are still available as of July 3.

“We hope that the Drive-In serves as a reminder of the magic of the moviegoing experience,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal.

Tribeca will offer “complimentary access and reserved parking to essential workers the first night at every venue” in appreciation for their work during the current health crisis.

Tribeca will also promote the event in three other locations in the country — Orchard Beach and Nickerson Beach in New York, and at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.