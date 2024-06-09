HOLLYWOOD- Tribeca Film Festival is back. New York’s most highest and prestigious film festival kicked off on June 5-16, 2024 .The film festival has grown both bigger and better with each year, with everything for all tastes, from music, art, comedies and thrillers to political films that provoke the individual movie fan to explore not only the film itself, but the company of the people behind the film. I have been covering the festival since its inception back in 2002.With talks and reunions with Steven Spielberg as “The Sugarland Express” turns 50, Kevin Bacon with “Footloose” celebrating its 40th anniversary, and David Chase and “Sopranos” cast members Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli and Jamie-Lynn Sigler as the acclaimed TV show turns 25. Some of the buzz-worthy films from Stargazing Picks:

Diane von Furstenberg: in Charge. Directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Trish Dalton. The fashion designer opens up about her personal struggles and professional triumphs in this moving and surprisingly candid look at the barrier-breaker who introduced the wrap dress. Not only does the film benefit from access to von Furstenberg and her husband, Barry Diller, it also boasts interviews with friends and admirers like Oprah Winfrey, Marc Jacobs and Hillary Clinton. The film opened the festival, with anticipated documentaries about Prince, Liza Minnelli and Dolly Parton to follow.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall: The film is directed by Tiffany Paulsen, and stars Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes White, Marisol Nichols and it’s a rom-com for the Grn Z set, Ortega plays a teen prodigy who falls for a music-loving underachiever (Hynes White), proving once again, that opposites attract, that’s what they say. A summer of young love ensues, but the god times may end once Ortega’s character prepares to leave her hometown for Harvard.

Sacramento: directed by Michael Angarano, stars Michael Angarano, Kristen Stewart, Michael Cera, Maya Erskine. The film is a comedy that follows two friends as they move into a new phase of adulthood, the one that comes with children and added responsibilities. Angarano, best known for his work on “Will & Grace” and “Oppenheimer,” made an accomplished directorial debut with 2017’s “Avenues.” Public screenings began on June 8th at the OKX Theater in New York City.

Brats: directed by Andrew McCarthy, yes the cutie from the mid-80s. In the film, McCarthy reconnects fellow members like Emilio Estevez and Rob Lowe to reflect on how that article reshaped-and sometimes overshadowed-their lives and careers. An intimate exploration of the Brat Pack, its actually based on his book Brats: an 80s Story, about icons in the 1980s, with candid interviews and nostalgic reflections, McCarthy delves into the nostalgia of the Brat Pack label, coined by journalist David Blum in a 1985 New York magazine article.

Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme, directed by Joselyn Jensen. Zachary Horwitz took the adage “Fake it till you make it” a little too much to heart. The aspiring movie star and producer was Hollywood’s version of Bernie Madoff, defrauding investors to the tune of $227 million so he could enjoy the high life. His reward: Some forgettable film credits and a 20-year prison sentence.

Forget the Comic-Con. This summer’s hottest convention will be the inaugural DeNiro Con. The celebration, tied to the actor’s 80th birthday, will showcase 14 of his best-known performances, alongside conversations with collaborators Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and Billy Crystal, themed trivia-yes, even a sandwich-making competition. This is the first year that Tribeca Music will host an online music competition, featuring Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tyla, the black Crowes, and others. “They All Came Out to Montreux” with Prince, Carlos Santana, Aretha Franklin, and others will also be screened.

For horror fans, the Tribeca Midnight section is for you, thriller “The Weekend” will definitely give you an edge of your seat thrill. Tribeca is the ultimate film festival for not only documentary films, music, gaming, and audio storytelling, along with a host of panel discussions offering something for everyone. More than 100 films in its lineup, it is always an honor to be involved in the Tribeca Film Festival,

Rose’s Scoop: The 62nd edition of New York Film Festival takes place September 27-October 13, 2024.