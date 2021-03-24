SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department arrested three suspects in connection to the theft of a vehicle and burglary tools in their possession on Monday, March 22. Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in a press release to Canyon News that at 4:15 p.m. officers took the suspects in custody on charges that include possession of burglary tools and motor vehicle theft. The incident transpired near 10th and Arizona.

Officers spotted a male suspect near a carport peering into the back window of a parked Honda Civic.

Authorities later discovered the Honda Civic was a stolen vehicle and there was a second suspect inside. Both suspects were found in possession of multiple vehicle keys, a 12-inch crowbar and a lockpicking kit. At the same time the driver of a white Pontiac with temporary Texas license players was seen parked a few feet from the incident and working in tandem with the other two suspects. After searching the Pontiac, officers found burglary tools including a Sawzall typically used in catalytic converter theft and a stolen Amazon package.

Suspect #1: Antonia Arteaga, 33, from Los Angeles was charged with 496(A) PC – Receiving stolen property; 466 PC – Possession of burglary tools; and 11364(A)HS – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Suspect #2: Bernabe Escobedo-Miranda, 30, from Los Angeles was charged with 182(A) (1)PC – Conspiring to commit a crime; 496(A) PC – Receiving stolen property; and 466 PC – Possession of burglary tools.

Suspect #3: Daniel Galvan, 32, from Los Angeles, was charged with 10851(A)VC – Taking a vehicle without consent; 466 PC – Possession of burglary tools; and 182(A) (1)PC – Conspiring to commit a crime.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to call the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.