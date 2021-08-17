UNITED STATES—On Monday, August 16, footage was captured of Afghan citizens flooding the tarmac at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan and grabbing hold of the undercarriage of the U.S. bound military planes in an attempt to flee the Taliban.

According to reports, the last three individuals who were clinging to undercarriage fell to their death, while another man was seen being shot off the wall he was trying to scale in an attempt to flee. The graphic video depicted the victim falling off the wall as bullets ravaged his body.

JUST IN – Taliban shooting at people trying to enter or leave #Kabul airport. Not clear from the video.pic.twitter.com/9FXlnLEl2c — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 16, 2021

The Taliban overtook Afghanistan after seizing the Presidential Palace in Kabul. The U.S. is in control of Hamid Karzai International Airport at the moment. The U.S. government has been focused on evacuating all Americans out of Afghanistan.

“At this time, out of an abundance of caution, there are no flights coming or going, military or civilian, and this is because of large crowds that are still on the tarmac on the southern side of the field, the civilian side of the field. U.S. military forces are on the scene working alongside Turkish and other — and other international troops to clear the area of people. We do not know how long this will take. We’ve certainly seen all the dramatic video coming from the airport today, and we obviously don’t want anyone else to get hurt, so we’re going to work methodically in coming hours to restore a safe and secure environment so that air operations can resume,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby in a statement.

“U.S. forces continue to arrive to assist in our mission to safeguard this ongoing evacuation,” Kirby added.

“My heart is broken. Like most vets, I left part of me in AFG. Later we’ll debate the failures of the last 20 yrs, but today our mission is clear: hold the airport as long as possible and get ALL U.S. citizens and as many Afghan partners out as we can,” tweeted Representative Jason Crow.

The current situation in Kabul is dire, but there is still a chance to protect our partners & vulnerable Afghans. Yesterday, @RepMalinowski & I lead a bipartisan letter with 30+ members asking @POTUS to #TakeThemToo & evacuate as many of our at-risk partners as possible⬇️. pic.twitter.com/tBWrhbIJhE — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) August 14, 2021