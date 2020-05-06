WEST HOLLYWOOD—One of West Hollywood’s most notable music venues, The Troubadour Club, may be another casualty amidst the many COVID-19 closures. Their relief fund posted on April 2, requesting any amount of donations.

The Troubadour was founded by Doug Weston in 1957 as a venue in West Hollywood, renowned for its live music in a historical setting. This was initially a coffee shop on La Cienega before relocating to Santa Monica Boulevard. The venue contributed to the discoveries of many artists including James Taylor, Elton John, Tom Waits, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guns N’Roses and much more.

Commencing the era with folks and blues, the venue eventually added rock, jazz, and pop artists, making it a platform for rising stars to be discovered. Neil Diamond introduced Elton John, who performed his first ever U.S. show right here in The Troubadour.

“My whole life came alive that night, musically, emotionally…everything,” John stated in the Los Angeles Times. “It was like everything I had been waiting for suddenly happened.”

Along with artists like John making launching their career from this venue, many comedians found themselves launching a career as well, including Smothers Brothers, Steve Martin and Bill Cosby.

“If we’re going to survive this thing- and that’s a big if- we’re going to need all the help we can get, from any direction we can get it,” general manager Christine Karayan tells the Times of GoFundMe. The Troubadour is independent despite the assumptions of it being funded by a larger corporation due to its recognition in the community.

The Troubadour’s Relief Fund on GoFundMe can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/troubadour-relief-fund