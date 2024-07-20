MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN—On Thursday, July 18, former President Donald Trump accepted the nomination as the Republican nominee for President of the United States. This was the last day of the Republican National Convention (RNC), and the first time Trump has addressed the public in person since the assassination attempt on his life on Saturday, July 13th.



The former President was introduced by the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White. Trump approached the podium to Lee Greenwood singing, “I’m Proud to be an American.”



“As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart. I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America.



So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States,” Trump stated to a roaring crowd.



Trump then spoke from the heart about the experience he had with Saturday’s assassination attempt.



“I will tell you exactly what happened, and you’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s actually, too painful to tell….



“…There was Blood was pouring everywhere and yet in a certain way, I felt very safe because I had God on my side. I felt that.



I’m not supposed to be here tonight. I am not supposed to be here.” The crowd started chanting, “Yes, you are.” Trump continued. “I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God.



Everything I have to give, with all the energy in my heart and soul, I pledge to our nation tonight; This election should be about the issues facing our country and how to make America successful, safe, free, and great again.”



Reverend Franklin Graham offered a beautiful prayer that night. The Evangelical Pastor Mark Burns from the Harvest Praise and Worship Center in South Carolina energized the crowd with his booming voice. The motivational speaker encouraged the crowd to get out and vote.



Senior Pastor at the 180 Church in Detroit, Lorenzo Sewell spoke of Donald Trump coming to listen to average everyday Americans “in the hood,” over his birthday weekend. What would you ask for, for your birthday?” Rev. Sewell asked. “He asked for prayer. When we prayed for President Trump only God knew that if we prayed for him during his birthday, there would be a miracle by a millimeter,” Sewell continued.



“If President Trump had moved one millimeter, he would not have been here on Monday to talk about he would not be here to talk about how he was going to make America wealthy again today. If President Trump moved a millimeter, he would not be here on Tuesday to tell us how he was going to make America secure again. If President Trump moved one millimeter, he knew would not have been here on Wednesday strong again, and if President Trump moved just a millimeter, he would not be here tonight to make America Great again.



Did you know that the President was shot on 6/11? He then cited Ephesians 6:11 “Be Strong in the Lord and his mighty power….” “Could it be that Jesus Christ preserved him for such a time as this?”



Terry Gene Bollea, also known as the professional wrestler, Hulk Hogan motivated the crowd on Trump’s behalf. At 70, he doesn’t look much different than he did when he was in his prime. He tore his shirt off as he got pumped about Trump, and voting for a man of strength.



Trump’s son, Eric Trump, his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, and his 17-year-old granddaughter, Kia Trump shared intimate details of Trump. Kia says, “He’s just a regular grandpa you know. He gave us soda and candy when our parents weren’t looking.” He spoke of what a good golfer she was and playing competitively against her grandfather. She wouldn’t say she could beat him, but she didn’t say she couldn’t either. She did remind him, “After all, I’m a Trump too.”



The number of speakers and musical talent performing at the convention kept the crowd engaged and thoroughly entertained. Unfortunately, there are too many to mention here.



Reports indicate the city of Milwaukee was expecting 50,000 people at the RNC. There is a total of 2,429 delegates from 56 states and territories. Former President Trump has gotten support from 2,268 of them.



According to Variety, “The 2024 Republican National Convention hit its highest viewership on its final night[of the convention] averaging 25.4 million viewers across networks on Thursday. Viewership peaked at 28.4 million from 10:45 to 11:00 p.m. on the early side of a 90-minute speech made by former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump.



Thursday’s average marks a 41% increase from the average 18 million viewers who tuned in on Wednesday, when vice presidential candidate JD Vance spoke at the convention. Monday, the first night of the convention, hit an average of 18.1 million viewers, which dipped down to 14.8 million viewers on Tuesday.”