SAN FRANCISCO—On February 23, reports of the Trump Administration’s intent to sell the San Francisco Federal Building that was once known as, The Speaker Pelosi Federal Building Which is located at the corner of Mission and 90 7th Street in San Francisco.



According to the Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) two of San Francisco’s largest buildings are considered, “non-core,” or non-essential assets. Unused and unneeded real estate is often sold to pay down debt.



According to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), the San Francisco Federal Building is open on weekdays from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and houses; The U.S. Department of Labor, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, The U.S. Department of Agriculture, The Social Security Administration, The U.S. Department of Transportation, and the office of Congresswoman, Nancy Pelosi. The building also has a fitness center, theaters, and meeting rooms on site.



“Opened in 2007, the 18-story tower designed by Thomas Mayne of Morphosis is an architectural landmark in San Francisco. The building’s shape and orientation maximize natural airflow for cooling and ventilation and take advantage of natural daylight for the majority of office interiors,”—GSA



The second Federal Building that could be sold is the San Francisco Civic Center. It holds the offices of the GSA’s regional headquarters for the Pacific Rim Region. The building was designed by Arthur Brown Jr. and was constructed in 1936.